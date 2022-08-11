Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs

-
Samsung introduced the latest series of foldable phones in India on August 10 evening - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 are in limelight for their unique design, powerful performance, and excellent configuration. Here's all you should know about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. Check it out now.
The Samsung Unpacked event started at 6.30 pm (IST) for Indian viewers where the South-Korean tech giants revealed two of their much-awaited smartphones and two watches: The galaxy watch 5 and watch 5 Pro. Here, we’ll talk about the features, specifications, and prices of two foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Also read | Samsung unveils new foldables, Galaxy watches as India gears up for 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 features
The most-awaited Samsung phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have been highlights for a long time. The foldable design with one of the fastest processors makes them a delight to watch and use. While both smartphones have interior and exterior displays, a few changes in configuration make them slightly different. Besides, the prices are different as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a storage capacity of up to 1TB and packs 12GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 flaunts a 7.6-inch QXGA+Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel and offers a 120Hz refresh rate for dynamic visuals. Additionally, there’s a smaller outer screen that can operate when Fold 4 is closed. This 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel also has a 120Hz refresh rate and can go to a minimum of 48Hz when trying to conserve battery life.
The device comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is available in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB are three of the storage variants, whereas RAM is steady at 12GB.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a triple-rear camera module with a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of few, and a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS for clicking the best landscapes. For selfies and front-camera footage, there is a 10MP front camera for the exterior, which can be used while the phone is closed, and a 4MP front camera that can be used when the phone is opened.
Moreover, it comes powered by a 4,400mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging and Qi wireless charging for good performance. For performance and durability, it has an IPX8 certification and runs on the Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1 operating system. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Also, it weighs 263 grams.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is also a secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED outer display to operate when it is closed.
It also comes loaded with a 3700mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor for a smoother performance. The device has three storage variants with 8GB RAM: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage.
One can click amazing pictures and videos with its dual-camera setup on the back. The rear camera has a primary 12MP ultra-wide camera that offers a 123-degree field of view, whereas the 10MP front camera is good enough for video calls, selfies, and face time.
Furthermore, it runs on the Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1 and has IPX8 certification for the best experience. For enhanced security and performance, it has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Price in India
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs USD 1,799 (Rs. 1, 42,800 approximately) while the Z Flip 4 can be bought at USD 999 (approximately Rs. 79,300). The Indian pricing of both devices is still speculated and can be slightly different.
