Samsung Galazy Note 9's computing platform makes it a game changer

Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has always been about big screens, enhanced productivity features and the S-Pen. The Galaxy Note 9 builds on the same foundation. This edition is a feature-rich package that offers the best of the Galaxy S- and Note series, which makes it the only smartphone that can be termed a complete package.

Nothing is missing, not even the 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy Note 9 looks similar to the Note 8, except for the rear, which now accommodates the dual cameras and fingerprint sensor separately. The phone is massive — a 6.4-inch super AMOLED unit ...