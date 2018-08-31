Samsung Gear IconX earbuds are sturdy, comfortable and highly reliable

I am a sucker for trendy, wireless earbuds, especially when they are specifically designed for fitness purposes. While I was still an iPhone user, the Apple AirPods were an object of constant fascination.

But the moment I switched to the OnePlus 6, my interest turned to the Samsung Gear IconX, the Android-friendly earbuds that left me suitably impressed. Wireless, fitness-focused earphones are mostly about convenience and ease-of-use, but the IconX are also gorgeous to look at. I particularly liked the pill-shaped box used for storing and charging the earbuds — red lights ...