JUST IN
Indian gaming worth $2.6 bn in FY22, will grow four-fold by 2027: Report
Google expands Play Games for PC Beta to eight countries: Know more
Jio 5G network significantly better than Airtel, shows Ookla 5G test report
Mark Zuckerberg announces 32-person video call on WhatsApp: Details here
WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here
BenQ launches Windows-based smart projector with Intel processor in India
Sony planning to launch PlayStation VR2 for $550 next yr: Know more
Google announces package tracking feature in Gmail inbox: Details here
Apple iPhones on iOS 16 beta to get 5G next week: How-to get beta software
Elon Musk may enable Twitter Edit button for everyone, says report
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Qualcomm to provide 5G modems for vast majority of iPhone 15 series
Business Standard

Samsung launches AX32, AX46 air purifiers in India: Know price and features

The AX32 and AX46 are priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively. Both the Samsung air purifiers will be available on company's online shop, Samsung stores and select retail outlets

Topics
Samsung | air purifier | India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung AX32, Air Purifier
Samsung AX32, Air Purifier

Expanding its air purifiers line-up in India, Samsung on Thursday launched its internet of things enabled air purifier – the AX46 and AX32. The purifiers come in beige and grey colours, and will be available on Samsung online shop, Samsung stores and select retail outlets.

Samsung AX32 and Samsung AX46: Price and features

Priced at Rs 12,990, the Samsung AX32 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 320 cubic meters per hour and coverage area of 356 square feet. The Samsung AX46 is priced at Rs 32,990. It has a CADR of 467 cubic meters per hour. It can clean the air in an area of up to 645 square feet.

The purifiers are designed for one-button control. According to the company, the air purifiers are capable of removing 99.97 per cent nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens. Both the air purifier features a multi-layered purification system, including washable pre-filter to remove large dust particles, an activated carbon filter to remove harmful gases and chemical odours, and dust collecting filter to remove ultrafine dust particles.

Both are designed in a way to draw in air from the front, which also makes them easy to clean by opening just the front door. After purification, the purifier distributes the air in multiple directions using its other three sides. These purifiers come with hidden wheels, making it easy to shift the units from one place to another.

Both the models are supported by Samsung ‘SmartThings’ smartphone app, which enables users to remotely control the air purifier. It also lets the users check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone. These purifiers feature Auto Mode, which continuously monitors the air pollution level and adjusts the power and fan speed automatically; and Sleep Mode quiet operations at night for comfortable sleep.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU