Samsung launches AX32, AX46 air purifiers in India: Know price and features

Expanding its line-up in India, on Thursday launched its internet of things enabled – the AX46 and AX32. The purifiers come in beige and grey colours, and will be available on online shop, stores and select retail outlets.

Samsung AX32 and Samsung AX46: Price and features

Priced at Rs 12,990, the Samsung AX32 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 320 cubic meters per hour and coverage area of 356 square feet. The Samsung AX46 is priced at Rs 32,990. It has a CADR of 467 cubic meters per hour. It can clean the air in an area of up to 645 square feet.

The purifiers are designed for one-button control. According to the company, the are capable of removing 99.97 per cent nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens. Both the features a multi-layered purification system, including washable pre-filter to remove large dust particles, an activated carbon filter to remove harmful gases and chemical odours, and dust collecting filter to remove ultrafine dust particles.

Both are designed in a way to draw in air from the front, which also makes them easy to clean by opening just the front door. After purification, the purifier distributes the air in multiple directions using its other three sides. These purifiers come with hidden wheels, making it easy to shift the units from one place to another.

Both the models are supported by Samsung ‘SmartThings’ smartphone app, which enables users to remotely control the . It also lets the users check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone. These purifiers feature Auto Mode, which continuously monitors the air pollution level and adjusts the power and fan speed automatically; and Sleep Mode quiet operations at night for comfortable sleep.