Samsung launches Galaxy Fold at Rs 164,999; pre-orders begin from October 4

South Korean electronics manufacturer on Tuesday launched its first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, in India, at Rs 1,64,999. With this launch, the company became the first smartphone brand in the country to foray into the new product category of bendable screen devices. The device, a foldable smartphone, comes with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Its pre-orders will start from October 4, and the deliveries for pre-orders from October 20. The Galaxy Fold pre-orders could be done on the online store, shop, and select retail outlets, including the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

The Galaxy Fold, introduced before the Mobile World Congress earlier this year, was upgraded recently to address the build and longevity issues reported by early reviewers. The reported issues were mostly related to the device’s bendable screen and hinge mechanism — key components of the company’s first foldable device. The upgraded version showcased by the company at the India launch on Tuesday seemed a robust device, but we will reserve our final verdicts for the review of the smartphone.

specifications and features

The Galaxy Fold has two displays — a conventional 4.6-inch super AMOLED display on the front and a 7.3-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display that bends inwards. The phone’s primary 4.6-inch display has an HD+ resolution (1680 x 720), stretched in a 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary 7.3-inch foldable display has QXGA+ resolution (1536 x 2152) stretched in 4.2:3 aspect ratio. Being a dynamic AMOLED panel, the secondary display supports HDR10+ content.

The Galaxy Fold supports the app continuity feature which allows an easy transition between both displays. For example, you can open an app on the phone’s primary display and continue using it on the secondary bendable screen after you unfold the device. The secondary bendable screen also supports three-window multitasking, allowing you to utilise a bigger screen estate to open three different supported apps simultaneously.

For imaging, the device has a total of six cameras; one on the front above the primary screen, two above the bendable display and three on the back. The dual-camera set-up above the bendable screen sports a 10-megapixel sensor paired with an 8MP depth sensor. The triple-camera set-up on the back has a 12MP primary wide-angle sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The one above the primary display is a selfie camera of 10MP resolution.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts dual batteries with a total capacity of 4,380 mAh. The phone supports 15W fast charging and two-way wireless charging, too. The phone comes bundles inside a fairly generous package, which also includes Galaxy Buds, data cable, travel adapter, SIM tray ejection pin, USB connector (OTG), quick-start guide and a fibre cover.



