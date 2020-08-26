Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 series in India, starts taking pre-orders

on Wednesday launched its Galaxy Tab S7 series in India. Unveiled at the company’s biannual Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Tab S7 comes in two flavours – a Plus model and its vanilla edition. While the Galaxy Tab S7 comes in WiFi and LTE connectivity variants, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes only in LTE. Both the models will be available in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic silver colours. Currently, the slates are available for pre-orders at will be available at select retail outlets, Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Galaxy Tab S7 series India pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 WiFi variant, priced at Rs 55,999, will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants are priced at Rs 63,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. They will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Tab S7 series pre-booking offers

On pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7, customers can get its Keyboard Cover worth Rs 15,999 at a discounted price of Rs 5999. Moreover, there is a cashback up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC bank cards transactions.

On pre booking the Galaxy Tab S7+, customers can get its Keyboard Cover worth Rs 17,999 at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. It is eligible for cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards transactions.

In addition, consumers can avail a special discount of 22.6 per cent on purchase of Microsoft 365 Family, which is priced at Rs 5,299.

Tab S7 series details

Galaxy Tab S7

Screen size: 11.0-inch

Dimension: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm

Weight: 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (LTE), and 502g (5G)

Battery Capacity: 8,000mAh

MicroSD card: Yes, up to 1TB

Galaxy Tab S7+

Screen size: 12.4-inch

Dimension: 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm

Weight: 575g

Battery Capacity: 10,090mAh

Micro SD card: Yes, up to 1TB