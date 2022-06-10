Samsung launches Smart Monitor M8 32-inch in India at Rs 59,999: Know more

on Friday launched in India the Smart Monitor M8 (32-inch) at Rs 59,999. The display will be available in sunset pink and spring green colours from June 15 on Samsung’s official online store, Shop, Amazon and select retail stores. Later this year, the display will be available in the daylight blue and warm white colour variants.

The Smart Monitor M8 is primarily a supplementary display, but it doubles up as a smart TV for entertainment with built-in over-the-top apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, etc. For productivity, the smart monitor has Samsung Workspace interface built-in with support for wireless connection with Windows and Mac PCs, Samsung Dex, and Microsoft 365 cloud services.

“With Smart Monitor M8 we aspire to create a product that matches the evolved lifestyle and design taste of Gen Z and millennial consumers as they constantly look for a one-stop solution to work, learn and play. Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to complement and enhance all living spaces. Built-in with consumers’ favorite content, productivity and video call apps, we are confident that it will be a joy to use every time,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, .

The Smart Monitor M8 ships with a Samsung SlimFit Camera for video conferencing needs. It is a magnetic and detachable camera with features like face tracking and auto zoom functions. These functions track human face in the frame and keep it in focus, even when it moves. The monitor comes with in-build speakers and video chat app Google Duo, allowing consumers to work remotely or interact using video conferencing at home or at the workplace, without additional speakers.



Samsung Smart Monitor M8: Specifications