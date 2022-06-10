Samsung launches Smart Monitor M8 32-inch in India at Rs 59,999: Know more

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus 9RT 5G with 50MP triple-camera, Buds Z2 with ANC launched in India
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP OIS camera, 5000 mAh battery launched
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G unveiled, launch set for January 11: Details here
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch fullHD screen launched: Price, specs
-
Samsung on Friday launched in India the Smart Monitor M8 (32-inch) at Rs 59,999. The display will be available in sunset pink and spring green colours from June 15 on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop, Amazon and select retail stores. Later this year, the display will be available in the daylight blue and warm white colour variants.
The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is primarily a supplementary display, but it doubles up as a smart TV for entertainment with built-in over-the-top apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, etc. For productivity, the smart monitor has Samsung Workspace interface built-in with support for wireless connection with Windows and Mac PCs, Samsung Dex, and Microsoft 365 cloud services.
“With Smart Monitor M8 we aspire to create a product that matches the evolved lifestyle and design taste of Gen Z and millennial consumers as they constantly look for a one-stop solution to work, learn and play. Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to complement and enhance all living spaces. Built-in with consumers’ favorite content, productivity and video call apps, we are confident that it will be a joy to use every time,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.
The Smart Monitor M8 ships with a Samsung SlimFit Camera for video conferencing needs. It is a magnetic and detachable camera with features like face tracking and auto zoom functions. These functions track human face in the frame and keep it in focus, even when it moves. The monitor comes with in-build speakers and video chat app Google Duo, allowing consumers to work remotely or interact using video conferencing at home or at the workplace, without additional speakers.
Samsung Smart Monitor M8: Specifications
|Model
|Samsung Smart Monitor M8
|Display
|Screen Size
|32-inch
|Brightness (Typ.)
|400 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio
|3,000:1(Typ.)
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Feature
|HDR
|Yes (HDR 10+)
|Adaptive Picture
|Yes
|Eye Saver Mode
|Yes
|Flicker Free
|Yes
|Smart
|VOD (Netflix, YouTube etc)
|Yes
|Mobile Connection
|Yes
|PC on Screen
|Yes
|Voice Assistant
|Yes (Far Field Voice)
|IoT Hub
|Yes
|Video Communication
|Yes (Google Duo, MS Teams)
|TV to Smart Monitor (TV Access)
|Yes
|Multi View
|Yes (2 view)
|Interface
|Wireless
|WiFi5, BT4.2
|Speaker
|2.2CH (5W x 2 with tweeter)
|Camera
|In-Box (FHD Cam.)
|Design
|Color
|Warm White, Sunset Pink,
|Daylight Blue, Spring Green
|Stand Type
|HAS Stand
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU