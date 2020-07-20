Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy Fold's successor on August 5: Details here

is hosting its annual ‘Unpacked’ event on August 5 where the South Korean electronics maker is expected to announce the successor of its bendable screen smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, along with the Note20-series. The company recently posted couple of video teasers on its Twitter handle, one of which comes with a message “One Fold, Infinite Possibilities”, hinting at the upcoming foldable smartphone launch. The other video teaser shows Note-series centric SPen oozing a bronze-coloured droplet, which hints at the upcoming Note20-series

Industry insiders said the teasers confirm that the South Korean tech giant will unveil its latest foldable smartphone at the online event, alongside other new mobile devices, such as the Galaxy Note 20 phablet and the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, reports Yonhap news agency.

According to industry sources, is reportedly considering lowering the price of the Galaxy Fold 2.

The price for the Galaxy Fold was $1,985 in South Korea but sources said the Galaxy Fold 2 could be sold at a lower price than the predecessor.

"Like the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Fold 2 could come up with a lower price tag compared to its predecessor to boost sales," an industry official said.

Power – a new form for a new norm. Unpacked on August 5, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/DtwxXXurNP — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 7, 2020

Industry insiders predicted that Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 may be available on the market after September following the Galaxy Note 20's release, which is expected to be launched on August 21 in South Korea.

The specs of the Galaxy Fold 2 have not been confirmed, but foreign tech reviewers have predicted that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.23-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor's 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays, respectively.