Samsung offers Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S21 Plus: Details here

on Monday announced an instant cashback offer on its premium Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone. The South Korean electronics maker is offering instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on the smartphone.

The cashback brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 71,999 and Rs 75,999 for the 128GB and 256GB variant, respectively.

Alongside, is also offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively for Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 buyers. Customers looking to purchase the devices using HDFC debit cards and EMI using credit cards will be able to avail a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

also announced bundle offers on the Galaxy S21 series. In the bundle offers, customers can own the Galaxy Buds Pro, priced at Rs 15,990, at a discounted price of Rs 990 or get the Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000 on purchase of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21.

All the offers are applicable with immediate effect and are valid until June 30 on Samsung online shop, Samsung exclusive stores, retail stores and e-commerce portals.