Samsung revamps Galaxy A Series; unveils new smartphones

: Korean electronic major Samsung on Tuesday unveiled slew of smartphones under the Galaxy A Series as part of revamping exercise, according to a company official.
The company launched Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy range of smartphones at an affordable price making awesome technology
"The Galaxy A series epitomises that belief by making flagship like features accessible at an affordable price point. The five new models we are launching are curated to inspire consumers with style, power and versatility," company Director and Head of Retail and Marketing operations - India, Mahesh Alanthat said.
"Galaxy A73 5G stands out with best in segment 108MP OIS Camera, features like Object Eraser and AI Photo Remaster 120Hz super AMOLED+ display, water and dust resistance...," he said.
The Galaxy A73 would be open for pre-book on the company website Samsung.com and also in leading retail stores and select online portals. The A53 5G priced up to Rs 35,999 for 8GB/128GB variant, A23 at Rs 20,999 for 8GB and 128GB variant.
A13 priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and goes up to Rs 17,499 for 6GB/64GB variant, the company said.
