Samsung's latest jibe at Apple: 'Phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade'

Electronics giant Samsung, in a jibe aimed at competitor Apple, has compared the cameras on GalaxyS21 Ultra 5G and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max in its latest advertisements.



The ads, claiming superior camera quality for the phone, run with the tagline: “Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade”.



The first ad compares two zoomed-in photos of a sandwich. The ad mockingly asks if the photo taken with the iPhone is detailed enough. Comparing it with the photo taken with GalaxyS21, the ad claims that Samsung’s high-end smartphone offers pin-point details.



Another ad with a similar concept and tagline, comparing two images of the Moon delivers the same message: “Upgrade to epic details”.



launched its GalaxyS21 Ultra 5G smartphone earlier this year. It is the most high-end smartphone in the South Korean company’s 2021 Galaxy lineup and is priced at Rs 105,999. The smartphone has a 108 megapixel (MP) wide camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10M telephoto (3x), 10M telephoto (10x) and maximum zoom of up to 100x. The phone comes with a 40MP camera in the front.



In contrast, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 124,700 and has a 12MP camera at both rear and front.



As of September last year, Samsung led the premium smartphone segment in India with a 37% market share, followed by Apple at 26% and OnePlus at 15%.



In the first quarter of the current year (2021), Xiaomi led the Indian smartphone shipments market with a 26% market share, followed by Samsung at 20%. Apple is estimated to have a market share of around 3%. Q4 2020 was Apple’s best-ever quarter in India when it sold 1.5 million units.