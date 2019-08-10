Samsung skips this feature in Galaxy Note10 for next year's Galaxy S phone

South Korean electronics manufacturer recently unveiled the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus While both phones seem identical, they have screens with different resolutions and sizes, camera set-ups, batteries and fast-charging technology. However, what they both lack is a faster refresh rate for screen – a key feature that has been most sought in the premium flagship segment. Apparently, a screen with quick refresh rate of more than 60Hz would be introduced in one of next year’s Galaxy S-series phones, said a source who did not wish to be named.

A screen with a quick refresh rate makes transitions look fluid and, besides other benefits, it improves the phone’s gaming performance by rendering on-screen graphics smoothly. This could be one of the reasons why most gaming-centric boast screens that go beyond 60Hz refresh rate. In mainstream phones, only the OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a display panel of 90Hz refresh rate, paving way for other smartphone manufacturers to contemplate its usage and introduce it in their future offerings.

Although the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus have displays with 60Hz refresh rate, these panels are in no way ordinary. Both phones boast dynamic AMOLED screens with HDR10+ certification, which makes them second only to the Galaxy S10-series to boast this technology. The phones’ screen is TÜV Rheinland certified for its ability to reduce the harmful effects of blue light. The screens are also UL-verified for their colour and brightness uniformity level of 98 per cent and punch-hole transparency of 92 per cent.

The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10 Plus are currently up for pre-orders on Flipkart and Amazon. These will go on sale from August 23 through online stores, and at offline retail stores. In India, the Galaxy Note10 Plus will be available in 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage configurations at a price starting at Rs 79,999. The Galaxy Note10, on the other hand, will be available only in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 69,999.