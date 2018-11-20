Samsung to launch Galaxy A9 (2018) with quad rear cameras today at 12:30 PM

Samsung, a South Korean electronics giant, is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A9 (2018) on November 20 in India at 12:30 PM. Unveiled in Japan in October, the smartphone is the first to boast quad camera module on the back. The phone is already listed on Amazon India and Flipkart, confirming that the phone will be available on both the e-commerce platforms, along with online shopping portal.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is built on the blueprints of recently launched Galaxy A7 (2018) (review), which is the first Samsung’s phone with triple camera module on the back. The Galaxy A9 (2018) launch event will be live streamed at the company’s India’s official portals -- India Newsroom and Samsung Bharat Newsroom website.

Being the world’s first smartphone with four cameras on the back, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is a camera-centric device. The four cameras on the back have a primary 24-megapixel auto-focus lens of f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens of f/2.4 aperture for 2x optical zoom, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens of f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture for bokeh effect and portrait mode. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip, paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configurations. The phone has a 6.3-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the Galaxy A7 (2018), the phone has a glass design and metallic chassis. It boots Android Oreo-based Experience 9.0 user interface. The phone is powered by 3,800 mAh battery and supports Samsung’s adaptive fast charging technology.





Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications