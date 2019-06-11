Samsung to launch Galaxy M40 with Infinity O screen today: Watch livestream

South Korean electronics major is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M40 on June 11 at 6 PM. The smartphone will be the fourth device in the M-series, the other three being the Galaxy M10 (review), Galaxy M20 (review) and the Galaxy M30 (review). The series was introduced in January this year to take on Chinese rivals in the budget and mid-range segment.

Some of the key features of the Galaxy M40 include a triple rear camera module, punch hole (Infinity O) screen, Qualcomm 600-series processor, and 16-megapixel selfie camera -- according to phone’s landing page on Amazon India e-commerce portal.

Though the phone’s specifications and features are being kept under wraps by the company, a product listing page on Google’s Android enterprise solutions directory reveals some of them.

According to Android enterprise program product listing page, the Galaxy M40 would have a 6.3-inch screen, 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, fingerprint scanner for phone unlock, and Android Pie operating system. While the page reveals key specifications, it does not provide additional information like screen resolution, aspect ratio, battery capacity, RAM and storage configurations (if there are more than one variants), camera modules, etc.

Like other M-series phones, the M40 is expected to come with Widevine L1 certification, which is required to stream content in HD and fullHD resolution from over-the-top platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime videos. The M10 and M20 were launched with Android Oreo-based Experience 9.5 user interface, but these phones recently received the Android Pie upgrade. Therefore, the M40 is expected to launch with Android Pie operating system.