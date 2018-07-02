Samsung to unveil Galaxy On-series smartphone on Flipkart today: Know more

Samsung, a South Korean electronics manufacturer, is gearing up to announce a new smartphone in India today i.e. July 2. Tipped to be the Galaxy On6, the smartphone is going to be Flipkart-exclusive and the e-commerce portal has put up a listing page highlighting some of the features of the upcoming device.

In May, introduced a fresh line-up of its J-series and A-series smartphones. The smartphones boast Infinity display, which is a term used by for its 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen. The is also expected to sport the Infinity display, however, the exact size and resolution are not known.

Based on the previous launches, it is known that the On-series smartphones are rebranded versions of company’s J-series devices. Therefore, the is expected to be similar to the recently launched Galaxy J6. The upcoming phone’s silhouettes on teaser posted on also hints at the possibility of a rebranded J6.





The details around the On6 is still scarce, but if the phone would a rebranded J6 it would sport a 5.6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 aspect ratio super AMOLED screen packed in a polycarbonate unibody. The phone would be powered by Exynos 7-series octa-core processor, paired with either 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone would sports a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera, both assisted by LED flash. Powering the device would be a 3,000 mAh battery.

The phone is expected to be priced sub-Rs 15,000.



