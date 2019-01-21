Samsung unveils Exynos 7-series 7904 SoC; may power upcoming Galaxy M phone

-
Samsung, a South Korean semiconductor manufacturer, on January 21 announced the Exynos 7-series 7904 mobile processor. The midrange system-on-chip is optimised for improved network connectivity and graphic performance while consuming less energy compared to its predecessor – the Exynos 7885. The new SoC is expected to power one of the three Galaxy M-series smartphones that will be unveiled on January 28.
Built on a 14-nanometer (nm) process, the Exynos 7-series 7904 has two Cortex-A73 cores that run at a maximum operating frequency of 1.8-gigahertz (GHz), and six Cortex-A53 cores that run at 1.6GHz. In comparison, the Exynos 7885 SoC also has an octacore set-up with two Cortex-A73 cores that run at a maximum operating frequency of 2.2GHz, and six Cortex-A53 cores that run at 1.6GHz.
The reduction in maximum operating frequency of the bigger core is expected to result in improved power efficiency.
The processor has an embedded LTE modem that supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for up to 600-megabits-per-second (Mbps) downlink speed. It supports single-camera resolution of up to 32-megapixel and triple-camera set-up, which is also expected to be a part of at least one of the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphones.
