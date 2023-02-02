JUST IN
Samsung announces Galaxy S23 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking
WhatsApp working on feature to let users create calling shortcuts
Samsung's new PC lineup features 'AI Noise Canceling', 'Studio Mode'
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features
Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to be manufactured locally for Indian consumers
All users can now request reinstatement of suspended accounts on Twitter
Samsung to sell Galaxy S23 series manufactured at Noida facility in India
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 series smartphones, Galaxy Book3 series laptops
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 2 unveiled: Details
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Samsung announces Galaxy S23 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking
icon-arrow-left
Samsung unveils Galaxy Book3 Ultra with 13th Gen Intel chips, Nvidia GPUs
Business Standard

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360 with 13th Gen Intel chips

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S-Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design

Topics
Samsung | Laptops | Samsung Galaxy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops
Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops

Samsung on February 1 unveiled the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops at its 'unpacked' event. According to the company, the Galaxy Book3 series is designed for those who need seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to supercharge their productivity and creativity. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S-Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in graphite and beige colours in select markets starting February 17. Below are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Book3 Pro is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor based on Intel Evo platform, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boots Windows 11 operating system and comes in 14-inch and 16-inch screen size variants. Both the models sport dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. The Galaxy Book3 Pro comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port and HDMI 1.4 port for wired interfaces. The 14-inch variant is powered by 63Wh battery and 16-inch variant by 76Wh battery, supported by 65W Automatic power adapter for charging. Besides, its power button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

The 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the Book3 Pro 360 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor based on Intel Evo platform, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It sports a 16-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. It comes with stylus support, which is sold with the laptop. The laptop comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. It is powered by a 76Wh battery, supported by a 65W power adapter for charging. It has a four-speaker from AKG, supported by Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp. It boots Windows 11 operating system. Other features include fingerprint scanner on the power button, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port, HDMI 1.4 port, backlit keyboard and nano SIM slot.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 12:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU