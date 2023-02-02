Samsung unveils Galaxy Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360 with 13th Gen Intel chips

on February 1 unveiled the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro at its 'unpacked' event. According to the company, the Galaxy Book3 series is designed for those who need seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to supercharge their productivity and creativity. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S-Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in graphite and beige colours in select markets starting February 17. Below are the details:

Galaxy Book3 Pro



A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Book3 Pro is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor based on Intel Evo platform, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boots Windows 11 operating system and comes in 14-inch and 16-inch screen size variants. Both the models sport dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. The Galaxy Book3 Pro comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port and HDMI 1.4 port for wired interfaces. The 14-inch variant is powered by 63Wh battery and 16-inch variant by 76Wh battery, supported by 65W Automatic power adapter for charging. Besides, its power button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360



The 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the Book3 Pro 360 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor based on Intel Evo platform, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It sports a 16-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. It comes with stylus support, which is sold with the laptop. The laptop comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. It is powered by a 76Wh battery, supported by a 65W power adapter for charging. It has a four-speaker from AKG, supported by Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp. It boots Windows 11 operating system. Other features include fingerprint scanner on the power button, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port, HDMI 1.4 port, backlit keyboard and nano SIM slot.