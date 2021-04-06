SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe launched for iPhones, iPads: Price, specs

has launched iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, a storage device with a lightning port on one end and a USB Type-C port on the other end. It can be used with iPhones and iPads with a lighting port, and with the modern iPads with a USB Type-C port. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe can also be used with most Android smartphones, tablets, and laptops with a USB Type-C port. Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer.

For privacy, users can also password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents, and contacts. The drive is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, allowing more space for photos, videos, and games.

Features Transfer content between compatible devices including iPhone, Pro, Mac as well as USB Type-C devices, including Android phones All-metal casing flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors Automatically back up photos, videos, and more Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC, and Mac devices

The new iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available at the Western Digital Store, Amazon, and other select retailers starting today.The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe will be available in three storage options -- 64GB (Rs 4,449), 128GB (Rs 5,919) and 256GB (Rs 8,999).