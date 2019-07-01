Saregama Carvaan Go: Palm-sized player for ad-free music without internet

Saregama's wonderful device Carvaan is a favourite of parents who aren't that tech-aware and prefer something simple. The old-radio lookalike with its big old film music compilation enabled them to listen to their favourite artist's music. The device is also a favoured gifting option. has slowly tried to improve its offering by adding a premium version as well. This one has higher quality sound to offer. Earlier this year, the company came out with a new product in its lineup, Carvaan Go, a palm-sized device that one can carry in the pocket and listen to the same wonderful library of old favourites.

Priced at Rs 3,990 and packed with 3000+ songs, the Carvaan Go promises a lot. Weighing less than 100 gms the device can be charged (charger is supplied in the pack) fully in just 2-3 hours and then it runs for 6-7 hours. If songs don't interest you then perhaps the inbuilt AM-FM radio will do. Or perhaps its SD card option that lets you load up any music you like. Just plug in your headphones using the 3.5 mm jack or play on its tiny in-built speaker. If you want better sound, then you can also pair it with standalone bluetooth speakers to play the music on another device.

The device lets the listener play a particular artist's music or even playlists. A favourite button lets one build a list of favourites as one goes along. If you are using a smartphone then you can pair the device using the Carvaan app and play the music on through the phone. The biggest advantages the device offers are its compact size and zero ads. It easily fits into your shirt pocket but that brings us to the not so good aspects. Why would you carry another device in your pocket when you already have a smartphone in it?

While the music library is unparalleled, the volume of the songs on the device should have been equalised. The lack of it means that while some songs play at a higher volume, others don't. This has one reaching out for the volume buttons repeatedly. That brings us to another grouse. The presence of far too many buttons on the device. It has an iPhone (first generation) like jog shuttle on the front and yet has too many buttons all around for every specific function. That takes away from the simplicity that it should've had.

The really tiny speaker is a bit of a let-down as well, as is the poor build quality. The device might be useful but needs some improvements in the next version perhaps. So, unlike the original Saregama Carvaan that was a hit from the start, the Carvaan Go has some distance to travel before it becomes a really desirable device.