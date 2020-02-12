Sennheiser launches PXC 550-II Wireless headphones in India for Rs 29,990

German audio giant today announced the launch of PXC 550-II, the successor of its PXC 550 Wireless headphones in India.

Priced at Rs 29,990, the new PXC 550-II Wireless is geared towards frequent travelers with its adaptive noise cancellation to suppress the ambient noise. The headphone will be available in India starting from February 12, 2020.

The PXC 550-II has adaptive noise cancellation with its Anti-Wind ANC setting. The PXC 550-II Wireless comes with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and AAC codec support for superior wireless listening, while a new Voice Assistant button provides one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The PXC 550-II Wireless also features a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected.

The Bluetooth headphone has a touch pad on the right earcup to adjust volume, play, pause or skip tracks, or to accept calls.

The headphones automatically turn on and connect via Bluetooth as they are unfolded. Similarly, the Smart Pause feature senses when the listener takes off the PXC 550-II Wireless and automatically pauses the audio.

Users can also tailor the sound setting using Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

The headphones offer up to 20 hours of battery life with it connected via Bluetooth and ANC switched on, and up to 30 hours when using ANC and a wired connection.