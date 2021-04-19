Short video app Chingari ties up with streaming platform Biigbang Amusement

Short video app Chingari said on Monday it has partnered with streaming platform Biiggbang Amusement, which focuses on content for users that matches well with their schedule.

“At Biiggbang Amusement, our constant endeavour is to present stories that can teleport the audience to another world and satisfy their need of entertainment regardless of the time crunch. Curating and getting content from around the world to add it to the Indian milieu is what we thrive on and I firmly believe, this collaboration with Chingari aligns perfectly with what we are trying to achieve. Also, we would like to take this opportunity to introduce our tagline - ‘Jab Bhi Kare Mann, Entertainment Dan Dana Dan’, as this exclusive partnership will help us achieve exactly that,” said Sudip Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, Biiggbang Amusement.

With carefully curated content from award winning directors to fresh stories, Biiggbang Amusement boasts of a prominent content library, including some of the most notable short films that have been screened at film festivals across the globe.

"At Chingari we have always strived to add more stickiness to the platform through our innovative offering and tie-up. We believe this new and exclusive collaboration with Biiggbang Amusement will be a great value add for our customers and will also help us in attracting new customers,” said Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, and CEO, Chingari app.

Chingari is one of the most popular short video apps in India. The content creators on the app are spoilt for choice and the company continues to add premium, engaging content to facilitate its users to keep making interesting content day after day. It is thus not surprising to note that the average engagement time on Chingari is better than many established platforms like SnapChat and Facebook.

Commenting on its association with Biiggbang Amusement, Deepak Salvi, COO, Chingari App, said, “We see tremendous synergies in terms of target audience. Chingari has always been an app that is extremely popular with Millennial and Gen Z and, which is also a target market for Biiggbang Amusement. The proposition of watching content anytime and anyplace has been catching up and we believe with this association, we will be able to offer more to our users. We believe that together with Biiggbang Amusement we will be able to offer a value add to our customers and scale greater heights in the times to come.”

Chingari, which launched in 2018, says it has over 56 million downloads and more than 120 million videos that are viewed on the app every single day.

Biiggbang Amusement has struck a perfect balance with their short form, quick to consume content and focused augmented user interface and user experience, along with an artificial intelligence interface.