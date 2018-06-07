Skagen Falster review: Modern smartwatch with chic design, app support

I am not a big fan of Apple iPhones, but Apple watches are a different league altogether. Being an Android user, however, I have known that going for an Apple watch without an iPhone would limit its utility and not serve the purpose eventually. For the love of Apple smartwatches, I even contemplated moving to the iOS ecosystem, but never really took that step.

Recently, I came across Falster, a smartwatch by American contemporary accessories brand owned by Fossil. Having used an analog Fossil watch for over 10 years now, I know the quality the brand promises. Therefore, I decided to give the a go, to see how the new-age blends with the age-old brand.

Designed in all black, the Falster watch looks simple but makes a statement. It does not weigh much, feels light on the wrist and the leather straps are soft and comfortable. The watch is powered by the Google Androidwear OS, so it requires app in phone for set-up. That is quite straightforward and requires just the Google sign-in to sync the watch and the phone.

Once set up and paired with the phone, the watch is fun to play around with. It shows app notifications and caller information, and it also allows quick replies to messages and emails. These features prove handy, especially when you are on the go and do not like taking your phone out of your pocket. Interestingly, the watch also doubles up as an activity-tracking device for fitness enthusiasts. Personally, I could not make much use of it, but then I am not a fitness freak anyway.

The digital dial of the watch supports multiple faces, some of which come built in, and more can be downloaded and installed from Google Play Store. Changing dial face also changes the avatar of the watch, and makes it look chic every day.

On the downside, a watch should take the least of your efforts to manage. But the Skagen Falster requires charging at least once every day – and the charging time is not great; the watch takes more than two hours to go from zero to 100 per cent. The supplied charging cable is another weak area. Based on induction charging design, the charger requires a flat surface; even a little movement could stop charging.

Priced at Rs 19,995, the Skagen Falster is a refreshingly new experience. The contemporary design, coupled with the ability to use it as a watch or fitness tracker makes it a good proposition in the smartwatch segment. However, the not-so-impressive battery life and an unconventional charging cable diminish the utility.