Skullcandy Indy Evo review: Basic TWS earphones with decent audio quality

Skullcandy recently launched its true wireless earbuds Indy Evo. From impressive on-battery time to water resistance and in-built Tile tracker, the wireless earbuds cover wide spectrum of features on paper. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Skullcandy Indy Evo seems to be in close contest with Sony's recently launched WF-XB700 and TicPods 2 Pro. Are they as good? Let’s find out:
Build and Design
Despite some changes, the Indy Evo resembles its predecessor Indy in looks and design. Made of plastic, the earbuds have matte finish that looks attractive. The earbuds’ charging case is of decent size but the quality leaves you asking for more.
Inside the package, the Indy Evo comes with silicone ear tips of different sizes and ear gels for in-ear fit. It is unlikely for the earbuds to fall off accidently, thanks to in-ear design. However, the fit is not comfortable and softer ear buds could have made the fit a lot more comfortable.
Overall, the Indy Evo offers a good grip for workouts and regular use. Its in-ear design provides good noise isolation, which might not be as good as active noise cancellation yet blocks a good amount of external noise.
The earbuds boasts a touch-sensitive outer shell, which lets you control volume and playback with a single tap, pause/pause music with a double-tap, skips to the next or previous track with a long-press on either earbud.
The touch controls, however, aren't responsive. The weak touch sensitivity is noticeable and gets frustrating at times.
The earbuds are IP55 certified for water and dust resistance.
Sound quality and performance
The Indy Evo’s sound quality seems to be a step in the right direction. It has neutral audio output with decent amount of bass and balanced vocal and treble. At peak volume levels, however, the earbuds’ audio output loses the signature sound. Overall, the sound is bright.
The Skullcandy Indy Evo supports sub-band codec but not the advanced audio codec. Pairing the earbuds with Bluetooth enabled devices is smooth but not the best. The earbuds work well for voice calls but only if you are at secluded place with minimal ambient noise. In noisy environment, the built-in microphones do not filter outside noise and fails to pick clear voice.
The Indy Evo supports Tile tracking, which lets you track the location of the earbuds using the Tile app. This is indeed a useful feature.
Battery
The Indy Evo has an impressive on-battery time of around 30-hour, including the case battery. The earbuds charge quickly and works for around two hours in 10-15 minutes of charge.
Verdict
Despite some limitations, the Indy Evo seems to be a decent offering in midrange segment. At Rs 9,999, the Indy Evo isn't particularly impressive, but it's not disappointing either.
