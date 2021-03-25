Skullcandy launches Indy ANC, its first true wireless earbuds with ANC

Audio accessory maker today launched its first with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology called Indy ANC.

The also feature Tile tracker which detects the location of your if you misplace them.

The earbuds use Skullcandy's Active Noise Cancelling technology with customizable Personal Sound via the App.

The earbuds also offer ambient listening mode for the external noise to pass through teh earbuds. The earbuds can also be used separately.

In terms of battery life, the Indy ANC provides five hours of playback on a single charge, with the carry case providing an additional 14 hours, giving it a total of 19 hours with noise-cancelling turned on. The earbuds offer 32 hours of battery life without noise cancellation.

The charging case also supports quick charging and a 10-minute charge provides about a couple of hours of listening.

The is also an option for 'Personal Sound' profile in the app. The app runs you through a quick hearing test with the aim of optimising the audio to suit your ears.

The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for Sweat and Water Resistance.

The Skullcandy Indy ANC will be available for Rs 10,999 and the earbuds come in the True Black colour option. The pre-orders available at Skullcandy.in from today onwards.