Skullcandy method ANC review: A cool gadget, but price tag a dampener

Skullcandy’s Method ANC earbuds are made for people on the go. These lightweight earphones are very convenient for people who love to listen to the music during their daily commute or workouts. The earphones also offer active noise cancellation, delightful for those who like to cut themselves off from unnecessary noise while streaming their favourite music.

When it comes to design, the Method ANC resembles most other wireless earbuds in the market. There is a tiny remote with three buttons for power, playback, and volume. The earphones fit easily into your ears and do not slip off even during a run or workout session.





You can carry these earphones wrapped around your neck, as they are lightweight. The magnetic earbuds stick to each other when not in use.

Apart from noise cancellation, another noteworthy feature of these earphones is the Tile Bluetooth tracker, which helps you find your audio device if you forget where you kept them. The feature may come in handy for those who tend to lose things often. To use the feature, you will have to download the Tile app in your smartphone and pair it with the device.

The audio performance of these earphones is decent, but we would not call it exceptional, considering the price.

The highs are sharp and lows seem to fall in place. The bass, not too heavy, sometimes leaves you asking for more. The earbuds are spot on when it comes to active noise cancellation (ANC). We used them during commute in a noisy metro train and in heavy road traffic; they were able to cut out a good amount of noise.





As for battery, the Method ANC lasts about 6 hours on a single charge, which is decent, but we expected more. The battery, when fully drained out, takes around an hour to charge fully.

Overall, we did enjoy the Method ANC for its active noise cancellation, but the sound output was somewhere between average and good, certainly not better than peers in the same price range. The battery is just about enough for everyday use. The addition of the Tile tracker is a good addition, though.

The Method ANC earphones are available for Rs 7,999, a price tag that might appear on the higher side for what’s on offer.