Skullcandy Push wireless earbuds is a performer when it comes to music

From good on-battery time to comfortable in-ear design and water resistance, the Skullcandy Push wireless earbuds have a lot going for them. Design (3/5) The earbuds have a sleek design with a classy gradient colour finish on the outside. The arc-shaped silicone lobes are comfortable.

Both the earbuds have an LED indicator at the bottom, a big circular button on the outside and three pogo charging pin connectors inside; both also have a dedicated microphone. The charging case, however, does not match the quality and look of the earbuds. It has a capsule-shaped design with ...