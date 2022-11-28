Snapchat debuts on the Microsoft Store for Windows users: Details here

will be arriving on the Windows platform via the Store. The platform’s Progressive Web App (PWA) would run through Edge on Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. It is based on Snap’s web version and powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge, reported the Windows Central.

The app is 1.4MB in size and guarantees that it is always up to date and has the exact same features as the web version. As the app will work through Microsoft Edge, Windows would treat it like a native app - including the app in the Start Menu, notification support, and more.

PWA will allow users to see stories, access messages, and get notifications on their Windows laptops. Just like the current web version of the app, users can download the PWA version from the Microsoft Store for free.

For Snapchat plus subscribers, the company launched the web version of its app in July in US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it was made free for all in September. Web version of the app can only work with the Chrome browser.

Besides, Snapchat has partnered with Amazon to provide a virtual try-on experience to users. The collaboration came after Snapchat introduced several upgrades to appeal to the brands. MAC Cosmetics, Ultra Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, and LVMH are some brands that have partnered with Snapchat.