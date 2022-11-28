JUST IN
Business Standard

Snapchat debuts on the Microsoft Store for Windows users: Details here

Snapchat is coming as a Progressive Web App (PWA), which will run through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating system-based computers

Topics
Snapchat | Social media apps | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Snapchat
Snapchat

Snapchat will be arriving on the Windows platform via the Microsoft Store. The social media platform’s Progressive Web App (PWA) would run through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. It is based on Snap’s web version and powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, reported the Windows Central.

The Snapchat app is 1.4MB in size and guarantees that it is always up to date and has the exact same features as the web version. As the app will work through Microsoft Edge, Windows would treat it like a native app - including the app in the Start Menu, notification support, and more.

Snapchat PWA will allow users to see stories, access messages, and get notifications on their Windows laptops. Just like the current web version of the app, users can download the PWA version from the Microsoft Store for free.

For Snapchat plus subscribers, the company launched the web version of its app in July in US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it was made free for all in September. Web version of the app can only work with the Chrome browser.

Besides, Snapchat has partnered with Amazon to provide a virtual try-on experience to users. The collaboration came after Snapchat introduced several upgrades to appeal to the brands. MAC Cosmetics, Ultra Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, and LVMH are some brands that have partnered with Snapchat.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:27 IST

