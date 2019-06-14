Sony GTK-PG10 Bluetooth speaker: Life of the party with compact design

Bulky speaker systems are passé and even for big parties, portability is considered de rigueur. The Sony GTK-PG10 Wireless Speaker is just what you’re looking for if you like house parties with music loud enough to be borderline nuisance. I used these speakers for a party I was hosting, specifically because I wanted bolder sound.

This is a compact speaker, weighs around 7 kg and has built-in handles on the top for easy handling. The integrated cup holders on the top panel are a bonus, as is the fact that the speaker is splash-proof (pool parties, anyone?). The top ...