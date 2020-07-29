Sony HT-G700 review: Not just a soundbar, it is a full-fledged audio system

The HT-G700 is a set an audio system with three dedicated full-range audio drivers and a separate wireless subwoofer. The soundbar simulates both horizontal and vertical surround sound effect and, claims, upscales regular stereo audio to 7.1.2 surround sound. The soundbar support the Dolby Audio and DTS:X, a combination many of its peers lack. That said, let’s look at how the HT-G700 fares on other parameters:

Design

The HT-G700 soundbar has a wide cylindrical primary unit of charcoal grey colour. Its front is covered with plastic mesh and has a small screen for information related to volume level, sound mode, etc. There are touch controls on the top side of the soundbar. The soundbar and its subwoofer weigh 3.5 kg and 7.5 kg, respectively. Though heavy, the audio system’s uncluttered wireless design makes it easy to manage.

The audio system comes with a remote control that is sleeks and has controls available for most of its operations. The soundbar and subwoofer connects easily without any hassle, and it adds to the overall ease of using the audio system.

Connectivity is covered by HDMI, HDMI ARC, eARC output, digital optical, Bluetooth and USB. There are dedicated modes for Music, Cinema, Standard mode, and immersive AE that enhance the surround experience.

Performance

Though a 3.1 set-up, the HT-G700 has good audio output. I auditioned the HT-G700 by streaming music on Spotify. The songs were bass-heavy and the soundbar managed to lift-up the experience with its 400W audio output. Next, I played 'Dark' on Netflix and, since the show’s background music theme is intriguing and makes a good track to test an audio system capability, the soundbar impressed with the surround sound effect without compromising on the overall tones; from screeching sound to the sudden explosion, it was a treat to experience it.

For personalised audio output, based on content genre, there are sound modes and each mode uplifts the experience. Beside immersive mode for surround sound effect and cinema mode for movie and shows, there is a speech mode that enhances vocals. Though the speech mode tones down the bass, there is a dedicated volume button on the subwoofer that allows even further modification in bass levels.

Powered by Sony's Vertical Surround Engine, the soundbar covers vertical and horizontal spaces for surround sound effect. Touted as 3D audio, it simulates the theatre-like experience and it works as advertised, especially in small spaces like bedroom.

The soundbar makes a good audio companion for smartphones, especially if you game on mobile. The soundbar does not seem to have latency issue and the audio seems to be in sync with on-screen content. Moreover, the audio effects like bullets firing in Call of Duty sound realistic with the soundbar.

The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and it upscale regular stereo audio to 7.1.2 surround sound in ‘Immersive AE’ (Audio Enhancement) sound mode. Though not up to the mark, it works sometimes to elevate the experience.

Verdict

At Rs 39,990, the Sony HT-G700 is an expensive soundbar with minimal design, immersive audio output and wide connectivity options. It makes a strong companion for smart televisions and works as a standalone audio system, too. Consider for its versatile performance, uncluttered design, and ease of use features.