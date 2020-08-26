Sony launches Bravia X9000H 4K Android TVs with full-array LED screens

has launched its Bravia X9000H series 4K LED TVs in India. The series include 65-inch and 55-inch screen models priced at Rs 1,59,990 and Rs 1,09,990, respectively. Both the TVs will be available across online portals and retail stores. The TVs boast full-array LED backlighting, HDR, Android TV platform, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Interestingly, the TVs are designed for upcoming PlayStation 5 and are touted to run games at up to 4K resolution with 120 frames per second (fps). The premium 65-inch model also supports Acoustic Multi-Audio feature for improved acoustics.

In terms of design, the Bravia X9000H series TVs get premium treatment with aluminium frame and metal stand. Though based on LCD panel, the TVs use full-array LED backlighting to light up the pixels, instead of conventional corner-lit panels. Therefore, one can expect improved contrast and brightness compared to other LED screen based Both the TVs feature 4K UHD resolution screen of up to 120Hz refresh rate.





Complementing the display is the wide HDR format support such as HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The TVs are powered by Sony X1 4K HDR image processor and features 4K X-Reality Pro clarity engine for enhanced colour and contrast ratio. Both the TVs have stereo speakers of 20W peak power output tuned for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. The 65-inch model also gets two additional tweeters.

For connectivity, the Sony Bravia X9000H series TVs feature dual-band WiFi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, RF connector, composite video, four HDMI ports, optical audio-out, headphone jack and two USB ports.