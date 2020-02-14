Sony launches WH-H910N Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation in India

has launched its latest noise cancellation headphones WH-H910N in India for Rs 21,990. The company has roped in for its online sale from February 14, 2020.

Priced at Rs 21,990, the latest headphones from have ‘Dual Noise Sensor’ technology that cancels ambient noise. There is a ‘Quick Attention’ mode to turn down the volume. Users can change the track, turn the volume up or down by tapping or swiping the panel



says the wireless noise cancellation headphones have 25-mm drivers, with highly rigid aluminum domes and soft urethane edge diaphragms to achieve the same sound pressure as conventional 40-mm drivers.

The touch sensors allow you to control your WH-H910N headphones without getting out of your device. It lets you answer phone calls, control music and even activates Google Assistant and Siri. It also supports Adaptive Sound Control automatically that adjusts ambient sound settings to suit the situation



The headphones offer a battery life of up to 35 hours with a Quick Charge function that allows 2.5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.