Sony Walkman is back in new touchscreen avatar, with Android 9 and more

Japanese electronics maker on Wednesday unveiled the NW-A105 Android Walkman in India. Priced at Rs 23,990, this portable digital audio player boasts a touchscreen display, Hi-Res audio support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, and the Android 9 Pie operating system. The device will be available across online and offline platforms from January 24.

NW-A105 Android Walkman features

The NW-A105 Android Walkman has a 3.6-inch HD display. It supports wired and wireless connectivity for audio output, thanks to its 3.5mm port and Bluetooth connectivity. Besides, the device has near field communication (NFC) chip for instant paring with supported wireless audio accessories. This Android platform-based portable audio player has Wi-Fi for internet connectivity, which allows you to download and stream content available on supported over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

As for the audio-specific features, the Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman supports direct stream digital (DSD) audio format and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) HX. Both these technologies enable Hi-Res audio output. Additionally, it has built-in S-Master HX digital amplifier, which delivers Hi-Res audio at maximum quality, with reduced distortion and noise.

The Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman comes with the promise of a full day's playback time, or 26 hours of on-battery time. It has 4GB RAM and 16GB of storage, which can further be expanded up to 128GB. There is a USB type-C port for charging.

Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman specifications