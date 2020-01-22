JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

From Facebook to Twitter: How social media platforms handle political ads
Business Standard

Sony Walkman is back in new touchscreen avatar, with Android 9 and more

Priced at Rs 23,990, the new-look portable digital audio player boasts a touchscreen display, Hi-Res audio support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, and Android 9 Pie operating system

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman
Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman

Japanese electronics maker Sony on Wednesday unveiled the NW-A105 Android Walkman in India. Priced at Rs 23,990, this portable digital audio player boasts a touchscreen display, Hi-Res audio support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, and the Android 9 Pie operating system. The device will be available across online and offline platforms from January 24.

Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman features

The Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman has a 3.6-inch HD display. It supports wired and wireless connectivity for audio output, thanks to its 3.5mm port and Bluetooth connectivity. Besides, the device has near field communication (NFC) chip for instant paring with supported wireless audio accessories. This Android platform-based portable audio player has Wi-Fi for internet connectivity, which allows you to download and stream content available on supported over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

As for the audio-specific features, the Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman supports direct stream digital (DSD) audio format and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) HX. Both these technologies enable Hi-Res audio output. Additionally, it has built-in S-Master HX digital amplifier, which delivers Hi-Res audio at maximum quality, with reduced distortion and noise.

The Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman comes with the promise of a full day's playback time, or 26 hours of on-battery time. It has 4GB RAM and 16GB of storage, which can further be expanded up to 128GB. There is a USB type-C port for charging.

Sony NW-A105 Android Walkman specifications

Model Name NW-A105 (Black)
Operating System Android 9.0
Built-In Memory 16GB
RAM 4GB
Battery Life 26 Hours
Touch Screen Display Yes, 3.6-inch
Digital Amp S-master HX
USB Type-C Charging
Supported Play-back format MP3, WMA , WAV, AAC, FLAC, DSD
Profile A2DP, AVRCP, SPP, OPP, DID
Supported Wireless Audio Formats SBC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, AAC
Weight Approx. 103 grams
Headphone output 3.5mm (Stereo Mini)
Supplied Accessories USB Cable 1U, Instruction Manual 1U

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU