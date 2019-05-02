Sony XB700 review: Wireless headphones with good bass, exceptional battery

After introducing the premium WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones, Japanese electronics maker recently launched in India the WH-XB700, an affordable product in the company’s Extra Bass headphones series.

Being entry-level mid-range headphones, the XB700 lacks most premium features like noise cancellation and isolation. But it boasts a bass-rich audio output, and that is what this pair of headphones is all about.

The XB700 has a minimal design, made mostly of plastic with leatherette cushioning on the headband and ear cups. Light in weight, the headphones boast an on-ear design with ear cups that turn 90 degrees outwardly, making it comfortable for you to lie flat even with the headphones hanging around your neck. However, thanks to an on-ear design, the headphones are not comfortable to use for extended hours. On the brighter side, though, an extendable headband design allows you to adjust the ear cups and provides a good fit perfectly over the ears.

Besides Bluetooth connectivity, these wireless headphones also support near field communication (NFC) for tap to pair functionality. There is a 3.5mm audio-in port as well to connect the headphones with a device using aux cable.