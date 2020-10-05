Sony Z8H 8K smart Android TV launched in India at Rs 14 lakh: Details here

-
Japanese electronics maker Sony on Monday launched in India its first 8K resolution Android smart TV at Rs 13,99,990. Named Sony Z8H, the smart TV will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), ShopatSC portal, select electronic stores and e-commerce websites from October 5 onwards. Available in 85-inch screen size, the television is PlayStation 5 ready.
Powered by Sony X1 picture processor, the Sony Z8H is capable to upscale any content to 8K resolution. It features full array LED with Sony’s 8K X-tended Dynamic Range Pro and 14X XDR contrast for enhanced dynamic range. Besides, the TV is powered by Sony’s TRILUMINOS technology for wide colour gamut support.
The Z8H boasts ambient optimisation technology, which automatically adjusts picture and sound based on ambient conditions. It has a light sensor built-in to optimise picture brightness. Similarly, sound experience can also change depending on your room environment.
Curtains, for example, absorb sound while objects in front of the TV can disturb the passage of sound, compromising the quality of what you hear. This TV detects objects and produces sound that is enhanced and optimised for ambient environment.ALSO READ: Sony launches Bravia X9000H 4K Android TVs with full-array LED screens
Powered by Google Android TV platform, the Z8H supports more than 5,000 apps and games available on Google Play Store. The TV has built-in microphones for voice assistant feature. It is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. For audio, the TV features a vibrating frame tweeter, a set-up in which the TV’s frame doubles up as speaker system. Besides, the speakers feature Sony’s S-Force Front Surround technology and Dolby Atmos.ALSO READ: Sony unveils PlayStation 5, DualSense controller, PS5 game titles, and more
TV Z8H supports 4K game rendering at 120 frames per second. It has an in-built BRAVIA Game Mode, which will allow users to play games on the upcoming PS5 console with low latency and control it with TV remote.
