Spectacularly surprising Bose Frames signal the arrival of fashion tech

Bose Frames are complex, a product best understood when experienced. They shade your eyes from the sun, fill your ears with sound and, well, warm your heart. This is the only non-invasive music player that you can personalise.

The usefulness of this new ornamental gadgetry may be exaggerated, but here’s why an initial fascination with them is likely to turn into love. Design (4/5) Alto is rectangular and Rondo is round, the two variations are otherwise indistinguishable. The sunshades feature no bling. The rim and arms are black, made of high-grade plastic and finished in ...