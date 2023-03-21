Spotify users angry over missing songs from Zee Music as contract ends

Several Indian songs have vanished from India overnight as the contract between and Zee Music could not be renewed, according to BBC Newsbeat. users have expressed anger as many chart-toppers are now missing. These include Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Bezubaan from Piku (2015), Maiyya Mainu from Jersey (2022), "Namo Namo" from Kedarnath (2018), and "Laila Main Laila" from Raees (2019).

Zee Music had over two dozen tracks on Spotify's Daily Top 200 Songs chart for India on March 14, the last day when its catalogue could be streamed on Spotify, according to Billboard.

Spotify recently completed four years in India. According to Statista, the Swedish service had 205 million premium subscribers worldwide as of the last quarter of 2022.

Amid these developments, Spotify may now face backlash as many users took to Twitter, threatening to leave the platform.

Zee Music Company, with 93.6 million Youtube subscriber base, is second only to global leader T-Series, with 238 million subscribers. Last year, Zee music ended its contract with Gaana.com as well. However, Spotify told BBC Newsbeat that it would continue good faith attempts to find a creative solution with Zee Music to resolve the issue.