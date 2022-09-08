SPPL India launches Google TV powered Thomson QLED smart TVs: Details here

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
TVS Motor back in black, Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 305 crore
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
-
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of French consumer electronics brand Thomson in India, on Thursday launched range of QLED smart TVs with Google TV operating system. The launch makes SPPL the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google licensed QLED TVs in the country.
The Thomson QLED TVs comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen variants priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 40,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The smart TVs will be available on Flipkart during its annual festive extravaganza, The Big Billion Days as a ‘Big Billion Days Special’ offering.
The entire QLED TV line-up boasts 4K resolution QLED screens with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR high dynamic range content. Powered by Google TV platform, the TVs support multiple adult and child user profiles, Google TV apps ecosystem, personalised content recommendation, Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, personalised home screen for each user, smart home set-up and controls, and more.
These QLED TVs boasts a bezel-less design. These have 40W stereo box speakers set-up of 40W peak output. The TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage. There is dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless internet connectivity.
- Thomson Q50H1000: Rs 33,999
- Thomson Q55H1001: Rs 40,999
- Thomson Q65H1100: Rs 59,999
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU