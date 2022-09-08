SPPL India launches Google TV powered Thomson QLED smart TVs: Details here

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of French consumer electronics brand Thomson in India, on Thursday launched range of QLED with TV operating system. The launch makes SPPL the first Indian manufacturer to produce licensed in the country.

The Thomson comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen variants priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 40,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The will be available on Flipkart during its annual festive extravaganza, The Big Billion Days as a ‘Big Billion Days Special’ offering.

The entire QLED TV line-up boasts 4K resolution QLED screens with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR high dynamic range content. Powered by TV platform, the TVs support multiple adult and child user profiles, Google TV apps ecosystem, personalised content recommendation, Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, personalised home screen for each user, smart home set-up and controls, and more.

These boasts a bezel-less design. These have 40W stereo box speakers set-up of 40W peak output. The TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage. There is dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless internet connectivity.