Struggling with insomnia? Google Bedtime mode might help in improving sleep

has customised the Bedtime mode to help improve your sleep with the help of technology. Besides, the technology giant also added new functions to help you get better and more restful sleep. These functions include a new Bedtime tab in clock app and Bedtime reminder on YouTube app for The new bedtime experience is rolling out to Pixel devices and will be available in the Clock app on other devices later this summer.

Formerly known as Wind Down in the Digital Wellbeing settings, the new Bedtime mode keeps your phone screen in dark mode and silences notifications while you sleep. While Bedtime mode is on, it uses Do Not Disturb to silence calls, texts and other notifications.

has also made it easier to customise how and when to turn on Bedtime mode. Based on your bedtime schedule, you can choose to have it turn on automatically or after your phone is plugged in to charge. Moreover, there is now an option to add Bedtime mode to your phone's Quick Settings panel that allows you to instantly turn it on or off with a single tap.

The new Bedtime tab in the Clock app lets you set daily sleep and wake times to maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Moreover, you also get to see a preview of tomorrow’s calendar and a tally of the total hours of sleep you would get, and you can adjust your bedtime if needed.

The new Bedtime mode also sends a reminder before bedtime with an option to play calming sounds from audio streaming apps like Calm, Spotify, YouTube Music and more. If you go to bed watching videos on YouTube, there is now an option to set a reminder that notifies when it is time for bed in the YouTube app. The YouTube app bedtime mode lets you choose if you want to see the reminder at bedtime while playing the video or after it completes. There is also an option to snooze the reminder to continue watching and be reminded again in 10 minutes.