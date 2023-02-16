JUST IN
Foxconn secures new manufacturing site in Vietnam after turmoil in China
2,767 complaints against influencers processed, most violations on Insta
Sundar Pichai pushes Googlers to spend more time improving its Bard AI
One Indian mobile user now consuming 19.5GB data on average a month
MediaTek launches Dimensity 7200 chip to amplify gaming experience
Samsung to borrow over $15 billion from display unit for investment
Cloud infra provider DigitalOcean lays off nearly 200 employees: Report
Apple's upcoming 15-Inch MacBook Air could feature M2 Chip: Report
'Trouble' fixed, Twitter back to normal after brief outage on iOS
Microsoft adds more languages to Windows 11's live captions feature
You are here: Home » Technology » News
One Indian mobile user now consuming 19.5GB data on average a month
icon-arrow-left
2,767 complaints against influencers processed, most violations on Insta
Business Standard

Sundar Pichai pushes Googlers to spend more time improving its Bard AI

The email indicates urgency in Google's approach in order to win the next generation of AI-based search

Topics
Google | Sundar Pichai | Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  Delhi 

Google

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai has asked employees to spend 2 to 4 hours on improving Bard, Google's recently-released AI chatbot, reported Business Insider (BI) citing a leaked company-wide email. Bard is the company's AI chatbot that Google intends to integrate into search.

The email indicates urgency in Google's approach in order to win the next generation of AI-based search. Google has been pushed to the sidelines as Microsoft has garnered attention for its investment in OpenAI. Notably, OpenAI created ChatGPT, which has gained popularity in recent months. ChatGPT, the chatbot, was released in 2022.

It can respond to broad, open-ended questions with human-like answers, the report said.

Last week, Microsoft released a revamped version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT. CEO, Microsoft, Satya Nadella called it a "new day" for search.

Addressing Googlers in his memo, Pichai wrote, "I know this moment is uncomfortably exciting, and that's to be expected: the underlying technology is evolving rapidly with so much potential".

He added, "The most important thing we can do right now is to focus on building a great product and developing it responsibly," as quoted by BI.

The report added that last week, when Bard provided an incorrect response to a question about the James Webb Space Telescope, Google suffered reputational damage. In addition to that, the stocks of the company declined more than 9 per cent as the news of the mistake gained traction.

Earlier, Google saw internal turmoil over its AI-based initiatives, as some employees feared the technology was not ready and could cause harm, like the spread of bias or misinformation. At the same time, data and user feedback are an advantage for Google as they help Google further improve responses in its AI systems, the report said.

"AI has gone through many winters and springs," Pichai concluded. "And now it's blooming again. As an AI-first company, we've been working towards this for many years and are ready for it," Pichai said, as per the report.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 15:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU