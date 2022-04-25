Surface Laptop Studio review: Best of Microsoft in experimental form-factor

Aimed at creators, the Surface Laptop Studio is the most powered Surface laptop by . In India, the two-in-one device comes in two processor configurations. The base model is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and the top-end model is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPU for graphics. Both the models come with a choice of 16GB or 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The base Core i5 model reviewed here is an entry-level variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, priced at Rs 1,65,999 for consumers and Rs 1,56,999 for enterprises.

What is good

The Surface Laptop Studio is a one-of-its-kind laptop that doubles up as a tablet. Unlike other two-in-one devices, its display is neither fixed to the lid nor does it completely detach from the body. It pops out from the lid, though not completely, and hangs on the hinge. The hinge mechanism allows for free display movement without needing lid adjustment. Therefore, it allows positioning the screen at different angles – stage and studio. The stage mode is like the tent mode in conventional two-in-one devices. Here, however, you do not have to awkwardly fold the device and position it like a tent. Instead, you can pull the screen and position it between the keyboard and trackpad. There are magnets to secure the screen placement, and stage mode works best when you do not need a keyboard but just a trackpad. In studio mode, the device turns into a tablet. Like stage mode, the studio mode does not require the lid to move all the way back. Instead, the hinge mechanism lets the screen rest flat on the base, on top of the keyboard and trackpad.

Surface Laptop Studio - Stage Mode

Design is good and so is the display. The Surface line boasts one of the best displays in the industry, and it is true for the Surface Laptop Studio. The device has a 14.4-inch touchscreen of 2400 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is an 8-bit display, but supports Dolby Vision, stretched in 3:2 aspect ratio. Like the other Surface devices, the screen on the Surface Laptop Studio is bright, vivid, and colourful. It is, however, its 120Hz refresh rate that makes it stand out. Complementing the visual experience is the rock-solid audio system. There are two sets of tweeters and sub-woofers with Dolby Atmos for surround sound experience. These audio drivers are loud, balanced, and clear.

Surface Laptop Studio - Studio Mode

The Surface Laptop Studio is touted by Microsoft as the most powerful Surface device, but its entry-level variant is deprived of performance and not worthy of ‘Studio’ moniker. This is true even from a price perspective simply because there are many two-in-one devices with better price to performance ratio than the Surface Laptop Studio. At its best, the base model is good as a supplementary device to get things done on the go. Speaking of portability, the device is difficult to carry and manage because of its thick and heavy construction. It is sturdy and durable but not portable. Moreover, there are limited ports -- 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Surface Connect port for charging.

Verdict

The Studio is a better two-in-one device compared with peers because of its display hinge mechanism, which is unique and functional. Moreover, it has a pixel-rich display of smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision. From design to display, there are several things the Surface Laptop Studio has going for it. But shortcomings on the performance front do not justify its ‘Studio’ moniker. There are better laptops, including two-in-one types, available in the market.