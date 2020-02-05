Tamil Nadu's leap into AI, blockchain to help the state with better service

Students turning up late is a common problem in government schools in Chennai. With students meandering in at various times of the day, teachers waste a lot of time checking attendance during different periods.

Now, in a pilot project at a school in Triplicane in Chennai, the moment pupils arrive, an AI-enabled facial recognition system marks their arrival and the time. The school has seen an 85 per cent fall in stragglers. A brainchild of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency or TNeGA, the pilot, tested in several schools, will now be implemented in 3,000 government schools across Tamil ...