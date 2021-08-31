TCL C725 QLED TV review: A wholesome package on Android 11 TV platform

might be a new name in India, but this Chinese electronics maker is well recognised globally for its feature-rich and competitively-priced smart televisions. Expanding its product portfolio in India, the company recently launched its 11 TV platform based smart QLED TVs. Leading the pack are the C725 QLED TV models with screen size of up to 65-inch, quantum LED display tech supported by high dynamic range formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR, HLG), Onkyo sound system powered by Dolby Atmos, and wide input and connectivity options. Besides, it is one of the few smart televisions in the market that come with USB-powered plug-and-play webcam (mics integrated) for video calls and meeting over Duo. On paper, the C725 QLED TV seems to be a wholesome package. But is it worth spending Rs 72,990 over for a 55-inch model (review unit)? Let’s find out:

Design

The TCL C725 QLED TV boasts a bezel-less front profile for a distraction-free viewing experience. Its 55-inch screen stretches across sides for edge-to-edge coverage. The trimmed bezels result in a screen-to-body ratio better than most smart televisions in its segment. In fact, the TCL C725 QLED TV is one of the most compact and precisely built smart televisions in the segment.

The TV might not have a gigantic build, but it is heavy and protrudes too much on the back side. Like other TVs, you can either mount it on the wall or place it on a flat table. The back side bulge makes hanging it on the wall an unattractive idea. It looks better while mounted on a table. However, its legs are placed on extreme ends and they are big too. A centre-stand here would have been better, as that would have taken less space on the table.

Display and audio

The TCL C725 QLED is an audio-visual treat. Its 55-inch QLED screen of 4K UHD resolution supports a wide range of available high dynamic range (HDR) formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Moreover, the TV has a dedicated chip to reduce motion blurs through motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) interpolation technology. In terms of performance, the screen is bright and vivid. It handles UHD content well and manages to upscale 1080p to 4K without losing much detail. The screen’s contrast is good, if not exceptional. The TV lacks a controlled backlight system, common in premium QLED TVs, but there are tons of other value-added features like pre-set colour profiles to make up for it.

The viewing experience is complemented by the Onkyo audio system powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS. The TCL C725 QLED TV sounds great and delivers an audio experience that elevates the TV-viewing experience.

Features and performance

The TCL C725 QLED TV ships with Google’s latest 11 TV operating system with TCL Smart UI layered on top. In terms of user experience, the UI is identical to stock with some additional apps and features integrated by TCL for enhanced functionality. That said, the TV’s home screen shows most of the apps and their prime content. There is a Play Store for TV to download apps, should you need to. The television comes with Amazon Prime Video, Neflix and Zee5 apps, and some others, pre-installed on it. There is also a built-in Chromecast – a common feature in Android televisions to allow you to cast content from supported mobiles, tablets or PCs on to the television screen.

As for the differentiating feature, it is the plug-and-play USB webcam. The webcam has built-in microphones and a shutter for privacy. These forward-facing mics easily pick the voice from the front, even from distance. The webcam’s utility is, however, limited to video calls through Duo only. Another interesting bit about the TCL C725 QLED TV is the availability of far field microphones for hands-free operations through Assistant.

Coming to the remote control, the TCL C725 QLED TV comes with a rather big one. It is a Bluetooth-enabled remote with hotkeys for Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, besides other buttons. The remote controller does not seem user-friendly, as it takes some time getting used to. However, once you are accustomed, the remote controller works just fine. But do not expect it to add anything to the overall user experience.



Verdict

The TCL C725 QLED TV is a midrange 55-inch smart television with a premium design, capable display, great audio, top-notch connectivity (Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and easy-to-use stock Android user interface. It is a wholesome package, despite some imperfections like the absence of DC dimming and a non-user-friendly remote controller. Overall, the TCL C725 QLED TV is a slightly expensive smart television but your best bet if you care only about the audio-visual experience.