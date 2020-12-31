Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K review: A wholesome package despite some flaws

I thought it would not be easy to like any other smart television after my experience with Sony’s flagship A8H OLED TV (review). Now it seems I might have been wrong. Xiaomi’s debutant 55-inch QLED TV is quite a competent smart television. Though not as technology-rich as Sony’s OLED, it delivers a comprehensive experience that few premium can match. Important to note that the Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at Rs 54,999 which makes it an entry-level smart TV in the QLED segment. The Mi QLED TV 4K does carry an accessible price tag, but make no mistake: It barely cuts corners on any major features, technology or otherwise.

Starting with the design, the Mi QLED TV 4K boasts a metallic frame with a 55-inch screen covering almost the entire front. The edge-to-edge stretched screen leaves negligible borders and the otherwise prominent bottom bezel is also reasonably thin. The TV’s metallic frame has a glossy finish with diamond-cut edges for a smooth profile, and laser cut engraving on the right side accentuates the premium stance of the television.

Design details aside, the Mi QLED TV 4K’s strength lies in its 55-inch QLED screen of 4K UHD resolution. From HDR to HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG – the screen supports a wide range of available high dynamic range (HDR) formats. Moreover, there is a dedicated chip for motion smoothing and reducing motion blurs. In terms of performance, the screen is bright and vivid. It handles UHD content well and manages to upscale 1080p to 4K without losing much detail. The screen’s contrast is good, if not exceptional due to the absence of a controlled backlight system. It adjusts and improves contrast for deeper blacks and brighter whites based on on-screen content requirements. On a side note, there is an auto-dimming feature which reduces the back light intensity based on the ambient environment. However, it affects the screen legibility sometimes, especially when the screen’s backlight is reduced, as the entire frame becomes dim-lit, affecting the whites and blacks equally.

The viewing experience is complemented by the 30W audio system of the Mi QLED TV 4K. There are a total of six audio drivers, four full-range and two tweeters. While 30W peak output may not seem good enough on paper, it does surprisingly well in real life. With Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support, the Mi QLED TV 4K sounds great and delivers an audio experience that elevates the TV-viewing experience.

Rounding off the package is the wide range of available ports, top-notch connectivity, and easy-to-use user interface. Starting with ports, there are 3x HDMI 2.1 (one with eARC), 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet, AV, Optical and 3.5 mm audio out. Of other ports, the availability of HDMI 2.1 makes the Mi QLED TV 4K one of the competent in its segment, good to go with next-gen gaming consoles and other peripherals which require fast transmission rates to work optimally. Connectivity is taken care by dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), supported by 2 x 2 MIMO antennas.

Talking of the user experience, the Mi QLED 4K TV boots 10 TV operating system with PatchWall user interface layered on top. Interestingly, the PatchWall is not the TV’s default UI but the familiar stock UI that some may find easy to operate. As for the PatchWall, the UI has come a long way and it now seems polished, intuitive and easy to use. The PatchWall UI shows content from all available sources (supported over-the-top platforms) at one place. It is updated regularly to make it easy to find what is new. Besides, there is a universal search to find content of choice without manually juggling between apps. Importantly, there is a built-in Kids mode for content moderation to restrict some content unsuitable for kids.

The Mi QLED 4K TV comes with a petite-looking remote controller. It is a Bluetooth-enabled remote with a minimal design and hotkeys for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, besides other buttons. This is an upgraded remote control with improved experience, and the changes are apparent. For example, the remote still lacks a dedicated mute button but a long press on volume-down mutes the audio in no time. Similarly, there is no dedicated key to go to settings directly, but a long press on the PatchWall button opens quick settings for picture, sound, input and more. The remote controller does not seem user-friendly, as it takes some time to get used to. However, once you are accustomed, the remote controller works just fine. But do not expect it to add anything to the overall user experience.

Verdict

The Mi QLED 4K TV is a good entry-level 55-inch smart television with a premium design, capable display, great audio, HDMI 2.1 ports, top-notch connectivity and easy-to-use Patchwall user interface. At Rs 54,999, it is a wholesome package, despite some imperfections like a basic QLED screen panel of modest contrast, and non-user-friendly remote controller. That said, the Mi QLED TV 4K might not be the best QLED TV, but it is definitely the best you get at its price. Coupled with a great audio and easy-to-use Patchwall UI, the Mi QLED TV 4K is quite an entertainer you get under Rs 55,000.