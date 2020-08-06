TCL's iFFALCON launches Flipkart-exclusive QLED, UHD LED range of smart TVs

Chinese television maker TCL’s sub-brand iFFALCON on Thursday launched in India QLED and LED smart TVs, exclusively available on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Named the H71- 4K QLED and K71-4K UHD, the are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 25,499, respectively. As part of launch offer, both the TVs come with one year of Sony Liv subscription for free -- valid for first 250 customers.

“At iFFALCON, we strive to manufacture TVs that offer the latest technology solutions to enrich users’ viewing experience and take their entertainment levels one notch higher. While creating these TV models, we also focus on the affordability factor without compromising on the quality aspect. All our TVs, therefore, come at prices that don’t affect consumers’ budgets and in fact, offers them more at lesser price points. Both our latest offerings are in sync with this philosophy. We will continue to follow this approach going forward and introduce more innovative products to our customers at affordable price points,” Mike Chen, General Manager India said in a statement.

iFFALCON H71- 4K QLED specifications and features

The TV has a metallic body with bezel-less design.

It has a quantum dot LED screen panel of 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision support for high dynamic range content. Besides, the TV supports HDR10+. It has an IPQ engine for colours enhancement and noise reduction. For the acoustics, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio decoding. The TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.

iFFALCON K71- 4K UHD specifications and features

The TV has a LED screen panel of 4K UHD resolution. It supports content upscaling and dynamic colour enhancement. It supports Dolby Audio. The TV comes in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen variants, priced at Rs 25,499, Rs 35,999 and Rs 53,499, respectively.