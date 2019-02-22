TCL's latest offering 55P6US scores on price, design and picture quality

Attractive television prices have ensured that massive screens at homes are no longer a rarity. Owing to cut-throat competition in the segment, people can now enjoy great experiences by shelling out only a third of what they once used to.

TCL has, of course, come out with some excellent budget TVs in recent times: the P Series from a few years ago received largely favourable reviews and was singled out particularly for its accurate colours and splendid overall picture quality. The Chinese manufacturer’s latest, the P6 series — I got my hands on the 55-inch P6US model — ...