Tech-armed fortress: How data centres in India ensure rigorous security

The Noida branch of CtrlS, a data centre company based in Hyderabad, stands tall on a busy highway. The unmarked building has 24X7 video surveillance through multiple cameras, including one on the roof that scans the perimeter surrounded by 15-feet-high walls with barbed, electrified wires on top. The walls are crash-rated to guard against a vehicle ramming into the facility.

Needless to say, getting into the high-security building is no cakewalk. You are frisked and your identity and bag rigorously checked. You are required to put on disposable over-shoes as you walk in. Inside the ...