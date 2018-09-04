Tech giants set to take AI, machine learning and blockchain the cloud way

Global technology giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Alibaba, which already dominate the cloud market, are now poised to rule the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) space as these technologies become more ubiquitous in daily life. A decade ago, when cloud computing as a concept was just about to take off, these companies dipped into their deep pockets to tap into the segment, and they are now reaping big rewards.

A similar trend is now emerging in technologies such as AI, ML and blockchain. This could potentially play out in the next five years when ...