Techies boning up on new techs to deal with future challenges in job market

Last year, Shrikant, a Java developer at HCL Technologies, felt that the programming language had limited future potential and enrolled in a Python and Machine Learning (ML) course online. After completing the course, the 29-year-old landed a data scientist’s job at Accenture. “After basic ML, I want to dive into deep learning.

I’ve also been learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) amidst the lockdown.” Shrikant isn’t the only one updating his skillset by enrolling in deep-tech online courses during the lockdown. With experts forecasting a tight job market ...