Telegram now has 700 mn users: Here's what its premium version includes

Instant messaging app on Monday crossed the benchmark of 700 million users, and with this, the platform announced the official rollout of its 'premium' version. This comes as a big step toward what the platform calls sustainable monetisation. announced the launch of its premium model, which will give users access to "exclusive additional features." While did not disclose how much its premium would cost, multiple reports suggested that users would have to pay $4.99-$6 per month. Telegram's premium model will unlock doubled limits and have access to 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and more, the company said. What are the benefits of Telegram premium? Voice-to-text



While the paid model of Telegram will be without any ads, the app's premium model, a first, will offer a 'voice-to-text' option, a feature that can transcribe voice messages into text. Faster downloads

The messaging platform said that premium subscribers will be able to download media and files at the fastest speed possible.

4 GB uploads

While any user on Telegram can upload files and media up to 2 GB in size and can store them in Telegram Cloud for free, paid subscribers will be able to send 4 GB files or 18 days of high-quality audio.

Doubled-limits

Paid users on Telegram will get doubled limits for nearly everything on the app, as they can follow up to 1,000 channels. Telegram premium users can create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin ten chats in the main list and save up to 10 favourite stickers, the firm said.

Longer bios

Telegram will allow paid users to write longer bios and include a link, while more characters can be added to media captions.