The Bose Headphones 700 is a leader in call quality and noise cancellation

Crank up the volume or keep it on the down-low, they just can’t hear you, or you them. The Bose Headphones 700 supersedes the Bose Quiet Control II in noise cancellation to set a new industry benchmark. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience. Here’s how.

Design 4.5/5 The silver pair that has been hanging around my neck for two weeks has a look that is second to none. The metallic headband has a foam underside, making it comfortable to wear. Its adjustable tentacles neatly cut through the middle of the angled earcups, which are cushioned with synthetic leather. The ...